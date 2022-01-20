SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

HTLF stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

