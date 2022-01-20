SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

