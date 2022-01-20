SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,438 Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

