SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

NYSE SMG opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

