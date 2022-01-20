SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth $139,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth $199,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

