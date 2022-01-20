SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

