SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. SGS has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,591.50.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

