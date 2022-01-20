Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 619,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 977,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a market cap of C$218.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

