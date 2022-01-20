Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average is $309.73. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

