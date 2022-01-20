Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.
Shares of SHW stock opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average is $309.73. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.