Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

