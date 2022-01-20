Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 165.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

