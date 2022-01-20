Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of THG (LON:THG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.73) to GBX 236 ($3.22) in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on THG from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 545 ($7.44).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 150.71 ($2.06) on Wednesday. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 148.87 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 763 ($10.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

