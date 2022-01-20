Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Drops By 27.1%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 314,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

