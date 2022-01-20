Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Increases By 22.2%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

