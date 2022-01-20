Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Increases By 22.2%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

