Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Rises By 17.4%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Avra stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
