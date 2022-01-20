Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Rises By 17.4%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Avra stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Avra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get Avra alerts:

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.