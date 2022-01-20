Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 25.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 242,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,151. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

