Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Decreases By 27.4%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BOAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,920. BOA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

