Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Decreases By 20.2%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,350,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

