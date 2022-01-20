Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Decreases By 30.2%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $18,494,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.7% during the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 493.1% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 436,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.