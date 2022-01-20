Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Drops By 26.2%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 147,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EKSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

