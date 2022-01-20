Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Increases By 29.0%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.42. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.