Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Grows By 15.8%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 567,200 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA traded down $15.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $882.00. 5,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $843.42. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $571.90 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.