Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 25.0%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

