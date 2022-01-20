Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Increases By 25.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

