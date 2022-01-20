Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rises By 22.0%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 38,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,536. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

