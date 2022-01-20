Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Increases By 27.5%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HSHIF stock remained flat at $$93.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

