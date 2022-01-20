Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Decreases By 27.5%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Innodata by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

INOD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of 310.66 and a beta of 2.02. Innodata has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

