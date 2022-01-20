Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Rises By 32.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

