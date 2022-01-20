Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Drops By 25.0%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ITTOY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

