Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Increases By 17.2%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DRTGF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

