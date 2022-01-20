Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 32.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.