Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Increases By 29.0%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The firm has a market cap of $871.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

