Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Rises By 18.9%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

