Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases By 30.2%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 147,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

