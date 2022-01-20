Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases By 30.2%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 147,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.