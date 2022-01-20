Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expands By 28.8%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 294,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

