Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Grows By 29.3%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,003 shares of company stock worth $64,038 in the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
