Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Expands By 29.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

