Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Expands By 29.7%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

NUVSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

