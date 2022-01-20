Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Drops By 32.7%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

