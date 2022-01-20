Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Drops By 21.2%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Population Health Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 540.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 1,345.6% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 139,624 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 670,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

