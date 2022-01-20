Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Drops By 27.7%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.25. 423,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

