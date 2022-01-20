Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Grows By 37.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.88 on Thursday. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

