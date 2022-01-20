Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Decreases By 19.0%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,277.0 days.

Shares of SCSKF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Get SCSK alerts:

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.