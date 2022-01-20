Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Decreases By 19.0%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,277.0 days.
Shares of SCSKF opened at $19.01 on Thursday. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.
About SCSK
