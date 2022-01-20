Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Drops By 28.0%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,321,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

