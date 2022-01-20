Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Expands By 38.9%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $60.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

