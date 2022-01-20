Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Declines By 19.8%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TWLO stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $203.29 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.74.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

