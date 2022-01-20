Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Grows By 36.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

