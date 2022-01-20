Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Declines By 29.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZK International Group stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

