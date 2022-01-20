ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSTI. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $323.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

