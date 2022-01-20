Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.12

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.12 and traded as low as $163.24. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $164.04, with a volume of 10,576 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.85.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.